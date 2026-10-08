Alliance4Safety | 10/8/26

Furniture Safety Week is a good reminder that what looks like a great deal online can sometimes come with safety concerns. With furniture from overseas flooding the U.S. market, Emmy-winning consumer advocate Elisabeth Leamy has five important tips to help families identify potential hazards. One major concern is fabric dressers, which can tip over and potentially crush young children. Consumers can check SaferProducts.gov for recalls and find out whether a recalled item qualifies for a refund.

Elisabeth also recommends looking for mattresses made with CertiPUR-US certified foam and verifying certification through the organization’s website or app. For older upholstered furniture, check the flammability label for an “X,” which can indicate the presence of flame-retardant chemicals. And perhaps most importantly, keep young children away from furniture that could tip and secure furniture whenever possible.

This segment is paid for by Alliance4Safety