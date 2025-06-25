Alleviant Integrated Mental Health | 6/25/25

Alleviant Integrated Mental Health is leading a new wave in mental healthcare, and CEO Brian Mears is at the forefront. With groundbreaking therapies like PrTMS and sEEG-guided treatments, Alleviant is providing patients with personalized, cutting-edge care that goes beyond traditional talk therapy.

Mears explains how the organization’s mission has evolved into a nationwide movement of healing and hope. More than just innovative treatments, Alleviant focuses on restoring lives and empowering patients to rewrite their stories. If you or someone you love is struggling, this conversation is a reminder: there are new paths forward — and help is closer than you think.

This segment was paid for by Alleviant Integrated Mental Health