Ali Siddiq | 2/17/25

Comedian Ali Siddiq, known for his sharp wit and unique storytelling, took the stage at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a fresh set of hilarious material as part of his “In The Shadows Tour.”

The comedian had the audience roaring with laughter, delivering unexpected punchlines and unforgettable moments that only Siddiq can pull off. His distinctive voice and impeccable timing made for a night full of comedy gold.

Following his successful performance, Ali Siddiq joined "Las Vegas Morning Blend" with a recap and reflection on the show. He also discussed his upcoming stand-up special set to be released on Mother's Day, a potential Las Vegas Residency, his relatable grocery store experiences and more.

For more from Siddiq, visit his website and Instagram.

