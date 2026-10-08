Al Vapor Street Tacos | 10/8/26

Why should National Taco Day have to end after one day? We decided to keep the celebration going into Thursday, and Al Vapor was more than happy to help—with tacos! The Las Vegas favorite stopped by Morning Blend to bring us some of the flavors that have made Al Vapor a destination for taco lovers, giving Elliott and Jessica an excuse to keep celebrating one of our favorite food holidays.

From the tortillas to the toppings and all the delicious fillings in between, Al Vapor brought the kind of tacos that make it very easy to understand why we extended National Taco Day. It was a delicious reminder that in Las Vegas, you don't necessarily need a holiday to find a great taco—you just need to know where to look.

