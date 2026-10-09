Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival | 10/9/26

Hear ye, hear ye! The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is back at Sunset Park, turning 31 acres into a medieval world of knights, royalty, pirates, mercenaries and more. The 32nd annual festival runs October 9 through 11, with full-contact jousting, hand-to-hand combat, live performances, historical reenactments, more than 100 artisan vendors and plenty of renaissance-inspired food and drinks. Jessica also got into the medieval spirit of things during her live hits from the festival, even putting on an outfit!

She was joining the seattle knights and their horses for some serious jousting action, then meeting king Ivan and queen Anastasia of the Aragon empire. The festival runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at sunset park.

