Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) 34th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas has a new home base, Las Vegas Ballpark®! The annual fundraiser returns on Sunday, April 28, from 8-11 a.m.

Proceeds from the event benefit Southern Nevadans living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

Andrew Ryan, AFAN Marketing & Events Director, and JT Seumalu, Perfomer at "Vegas! The Show" joined us to discuss everything you need to know about the fundraiser.

