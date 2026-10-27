Aetna | 10/27/26

Your health needs can change, your medications can change, and your budget can change — but does your Medicare coverage keep up?

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period runs through December 7, giving beneficiaries an opportunity to review their options and make changes for the year ahead. Dr. Ulises Perez, executive medical director for Aetna Medicare, explained why researching your choices is so important and what to consider when comparing plans.

He also discusses how Medicare Advantage plans work and the benefits they may offer, helping people make more informed decisions about their healthcare coverage.

This segment is paid by Aetna, a CVS Health Company