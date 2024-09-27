Abbott | 9/27/24

Medicare has expanded its coverage, making Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) accessible to more seniors living with diabetes.

However, less than half of those who qualify are aware of the change. Dr. Mahmood Kazemi, Chief Medical Officer for Abbott's diabetes care business, is working to spread the word about CGM eligibility and benefits.

Fran List, a Medicare beneficiary, says using a CGM has been life-changing, allowing her more freedom in managing her condition.

These small devices track glucose levels in real-time, providing better control and peace of mind.

Seniors and healthcare providers are encouraged to learn more about this important update.

Visit MyFreeStyle.com for more information.