A-1 Broadcast Brita | 10/28/24

The EPA's new lead rules mark a crucial step toward safer drinking water nationwide.

Chad Seidel, Ph.D., P.E., of Corona Environmental Consulting, emphasizes that filtering water is essential, especially with aging infrastructure that can contaminate drinking supplies with lead. He points out that effective solutions are available, making safe water access a reality for everyone.

Dan Tudesco, who leads Brita’s Community Water Systems Division, echoes the urgency of action. "Water should never pose a risk to families," he says, explaining that Brita is committed to addressing these challenges.

With a focus on public health, the experts stress the need for awareness, education, and reliable filtration solutions to comply with the new rules.

