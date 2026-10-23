702 | 10/23/26

From Las Vegas teens to platinum-selling R&B stars, 702 has been making musical memories for three decades! The group’s debut album, No Doubt, arrived in 1996 and helped launch hits like “Steelo,” “Get It Together” and “Where My Girls At?”

Now, LeMisha “Misha” Fields and Kameelah “Meelah” Williams are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the group that put the city’s 702 area code on the musical map.

Their three-day homecoming celebration Oct. 22-24, 2026, honors their legacy, their fans and founding member Irish Grinstead, whose contributions remain a cherished part of the group’s story. It’s three decades of R&B, girl-power anthems and Vegas pride!