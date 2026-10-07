24 Hour Fitness Summerlin | 10/7/26

Elliott got an inside look at the newly remodeled 24 Hour Fitness Summerlin Super-Sport as the club celebrated its grand reopening following a $1.5 million refresh of the 60,000-square-foot facility. The updated club brings a fresh approach to the traditional gym experience, with upgraded strength and cardio equipment, redesigned workout spaces, new flooring and turf, and refreshed locker room and pool areas.

The biggest additions focus on recovery and wellness, including Recovery24 with a dry cold plunge, infrared sauna, massage chairs, compression technology and dedicated stretching areas. Members can also check out the new Reformer24 Pilates studio. The Las Vegas community was invited to experience the newly refreshed club during the October 3 grand reopening celebration, with Tony Riccardi, Senior Regional Vice President of 24 Hour Fitness, joining us to show off what's new.

This segment is paid for by M Communications Inc