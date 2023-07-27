13 Connects Baby Shower | 7/27/23

Here at Channel 13, we believe in making a measurable impact on our Southern Nevada Community, and how we do that is by partnering with local businesses, community leaders, and organizations to provide resources and support through our 13 Connects Program.

Every quarter the station has a new focus and initiative, and this week we’re hosting the 13 Connects Community Baby Shower.

From July 17 - 28, you can give child items at 12 America First Credit Union locations, Subaru of Las Vegas, Children’s Cabinet, or at KTNV Channel 13. You can also give a monetary donation by texting “13CONNECTS” TO 50155. Complete list of items needed:

Danielle Holmes, Las Vegas operations director of the Children's Cabinet, joined us to discuss sponsoring the 13 Connects Baby Shower, the work of the Children’s Cabinet, the need in the community, how members of the community can donate, the specific donation items being asked for and more.