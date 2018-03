There is nothing like a little bit of rock 'n' roll to soothe your soul. Dizzy Reed of Guns N' Roses and Alex Grossi of Quiet Riot celebrate 15 years of covering songs together. Their killer all star band perform March 29th (2018) at Count's Vamp'd at 9 p.m. with special guests, Dead Fervor and Don Jamieson.

