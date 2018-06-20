6 things not to buy on Amazon

Amazon is great for buying so many things: it's convenient, has free shipping (especially if you are an Amazon Prime member) and often the price is lower than at your local stores.

But more and more reports are saying that's not necessarily the case.

We check stores, then shop Amazon

It's become almost automatic: you look at TVs, a kitchen appliance or laptops in a big box store, then go home and order it from Amazon, where you assume it will be cheaper. It's a trend known as "showrooming."

But that is not necessarily a good idea, according to several comparisons, the most recent from The Krazy Coupon Lady, Joannie Demer.

In a new report, she lists several products not to buy on Amazon, if you are looking for the best price.

Kids' Shoes

Demer says don't buy kids' shoes on Amazon, buy them at the site 6pm.com instead, and save a bundle of money. While you are there, 6pm also offers big savings on adult shoes, too.

Outerwear

She says don't buy outerwear such as The North Face at Amazon: She says it's usually cheaper at Nordstrom Rack (either online or at your local store).

K-Cups

She says don't buy Keurig K-Cups on Amazon. Instead, you'll save a bundle on Quill.com.

Kitchen Aid Mixers

And don't buy those big Kitchen Aid mixers on Amazon. She suggest you buy it at Kohl's, for nearly half the price during a big Kohl's sale, and even less if you have Kohl's Cash rebate points to spend.

Specialty items

It's also help to consider that specialty stores can have much lower prices during a sale, and not just on Black Friday.

The report says Yankee Candles are cheaper at the Yankee Candle Store, if you have their coupon.

Craft paper is cheaper at Michaels Stores, and even less if you have one of their coupons.

The Krazy Coupon Lady suggests you check specialty stores (like craft stores) for deals on specialty items, and you may be pleasantly surprised at how much cheaper they can be.

Finally, she says Costco tends to be cheaper for home items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

So go ahead and use Amazon as you always have, but do some price checking, because you might find it cheaper elsewhere.

And that way you don't waste your money.

______________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)



For more consumer news go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com



