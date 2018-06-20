6 things not to buy on Amazon

Amazon is great for buying so many things: it's convenient, has free shipping (especially if you are an Amazon Prime member) and often the price is lower than at your local stores.
But more and more reports are saying that's not necessarily the case.
We check stores, then shop Amazon
It's become almost automatic: you look at TVs, a kitchen appliance or laptops in a big box store, then go home and order it from Amazon, where you assume it will be cheaper. It's a trend known as "showrooming."
But that is not necessarily a good idea, according to several comparisons, the most recent from The Krazy Coupon Lady, Joannie Demer.
Demer says don't buy kids' shoes on Amazon, buy them at the site 6pm.com instead, and save a bundle of money. While you are there, 6pm also offers big savings on adult shoes, too.
Outerwear
She says don't buy outerwear such as The North Face at Amazon: She says it's usually cheaper at Nordstrom Rack (either online or at your local store).
K-Cups
She says don't buy Keurig K-Cups on Amazon. Instead, you'll save a bundle on Quill.com.
Kitchen Aid Mixers
And don't buy those big Kitchen Aid mixers on Amazon. She suggest you buy it at Kohl's, for nearly half the price during a big Kohl's sale, and even less if you have Kohl's Cash rebate points to spend.
Specialty items
It's also help to consider that specialty stores can have much lower prices during a sale, and not just on Black Friday.