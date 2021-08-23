13 Action News helps resolve doorbell dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you pay for a service, you expect good customer service. Unfortunately, sometimes it's hard to get answers or you're transferred from one department to another.

CRYING ON THE PHONE

One Las Vegas woman tells 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean that's exactly what happened to her, until we got involved.

"Daily, weekly, hours at a time: at one point I was there crying on the phone," says Jackie Johnson.

NIGHTMARE EXPERIENCE

She says her recent customer service experience with Ring doorbell was a nightmare. After losing her husband this year, she called the home security company to update her account.

"I wanted to pay the bill before anything happened and they told me no. I had to wait and let it expire," says Ms. Johnson.

DIDN'T MAKE SENSE

She says she was told to wait two months and let her account go delinquent, in order to be the primary account holder.

"I said it didn't make any sense because then my house wouldn't be secure," says Ms. Johnson.

Ms. Johnson provided Ring with a copy of her husband's death certificate. But it wasn't enough.

NOTE FROM HUSBAND

"I got a second notification that I needed a note from my husband... I explained to them that I couldn't. I asked them, tell me how I can get a note from my husband from the morgue?" says Ms. Johnson

Unable to get any answers, Ms. Johnson turned to 13 Action News. So we contacted the company!

COMMITTED TO HELPING

A couple days later a Ring spokesperson issued a statement, which in part says: "We have already reached out to this customer and are committed to helping them resolve this matter."

Ms. Johnson confirms, the issue is finally settled.

NEW DOORBELL

"They sent me a new doorbell. The assistant to the CEO, said that he was the CEO's assistant, and they wanted to make things right. At that point, I knew they had spoken to Channel 13," says Ms. Johnson.

This issue left us wondering, what rights do YOU have when you're under contract with a company? Attorney Peter Aldous with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says there's only one way to find out.

READ CONTRACT

"You need to read the entire contract and there are some things in particular that you should be keeping an eye out for," says Aldous.

First, look for early termination fees. You can't cut ties with a company just because you're not happy.

"It can be very expensive if you didn't know there was going to be an early termination fee," says Aldous.

ARBITRATION CLAUSE

It's also important to see if there's an arbitration clause.

"There almost always is an arbitration clause. What that means is, if you have a problem with the company, you can't sue them in court," says Aldous.

SOCIAL MEDIA

But as a paying customer, Aldous says, don't be afraid to ask for a manager.

You can also post your complaint through social media. Just make sure your story is accurate and you're not posting anything that could be considered slanderous.

FOCUS ON FACTS

"Whatever the issue is, focus on the facts. Don't focus on your emotions about what's going on," says Aldous.

If you still aren't getting the help you need, Ms. Johnson has one last recommendation.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

"I would definitely recommend if you want a solution, if you want resolution, contact Channel 13," says Ms. Johnson.

It's worth noting, if the company you're dealing with is being deceptive, you can get help from the Nevada Attorney General's office. Their Bureau of Consumer Protection might be able to help.