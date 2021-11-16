McDonald’s is selling Egg McMuffins for 63 cents in honor of the sandwich’s 50th anniversary

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

McDonald’s is celebrating 50 years since the Egg McMuffin first appeared on the fast-food chain’s breakfast menu.

The Egg McMuffin was the first-ever quick-service restaurant breakfast sandwich. It join the McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California. Today, it’s on menus nationwide and can pretty much take the title of the original breakfast sandwich.

McDonald’s is celebrating the iconic sandwich’s anniversary with a throwback deal, offering it for just 63 cents. The deal will be available in the McDonald’s app during breakfast hours on Thursday, Nov. 18 only. You can order the breakfast sandwich for carryout, drive-thru or dine-in at participating restaurants.



McDonald's

While the original Egg McMuffin consists of egg, Canadian bacon and cheese on an English muffin, McDonald’s is also offering this price some of their favorite Egg McMuffin hacks, like adding tomato for a new twist on a BLT or swapping the English muffins for hash browns.

Some other ideas fans have come up with over the years include adding grape jam and a hash brown, a McChicken and syrup for a take on chicken & waffles and adding spicy buffalo sauce.

McDonald's

Since launching the Egg McMuffin, McDonald’s has added a handful of other items to their breakfast menu, including bakery items like apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls. All three items are a permeant addition to the menu and are available all day.

The apple fritter is a classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples, then fried and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing, while the muffin is baked with blueberries and then topped with a streusel crumb topping.

If you like a classic treat for breakfast, the cinnamon roll is loaded with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough that is drizzled with cream cheese icing. Served warm, it would of course go great with a coffee.

McDonald's

What is your favorite McDonald’s breakfast item?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.