Las Vegas ready to welcome The Year of the Dragon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley is getting ready to celebrate Lunar New Year and The Year Of The Dragon. Several special events and activations are being planned across the Strip. Here's a look at where you can catch them.

Bellagio

The Bellagio has officially opened its new conservatory display, which is called "Infinite Prosperity: The Year Of The Dragon". The West Bed features a 30-foot-tall replica of the Temple of Six Banyan Trees as well as a larger-than-life pearl and waterfall. The North Bed includes Caishen, the Chinese God of Wealth along with shiny gold money trees that have 88 I-Chang coins each. It's a nod to lucky number eight. The East Bed has a pagoda over a pearl-shaped fountain surrounded by cherry blossom sculptures and bamboo, which is associated with renewal, vitality, and prosperity. The South Bed showcases children doing a dragon dance with a 44-foot dragon puppet to ward off evil spirits. Lions also stand guard at each end of a bridge.

Vanessa Rogers, Bellagio

According to Bellagio officials, the new display features 23,000 fresh and preserved flowers to make the children, has 12,000 plants on display, and has 8,000 handmade and hand-placed scales on the dragon in the West Bed. The display is scheduled to run through March 2.

Vanessa Rogers, Bellagio

Venetian

Starting Feb. 1, there will be Lunar New Year festivities across the resort. In the Grand Canal Shoppes, there will be a Golden Dragon art installation in the luxury wing near Louis Vuitton, which features a dragon that is 34 feet long and eight feet tall that are breathes smoke. There will also be a red lantern display near Smith & Wollensky.

The Shoppes will host the 13th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. That will be in St. Mark's Square. The ceremony will also feature a lion blessing and cultural performances.

Fashion Show Mall

The Fashion Show Mall will have special Lunar New Year musical lanterns across the property from Feb. 10 through Feb. 25. According to a press release, during the 15-day festival, there will be a lion's blessing, lantern-making stations, and a visit from the God of Good Fortune. However, the time and location for those events hasn't been announced. Guests can also receive red envelopes filled with chocolate and exclusive retailer offers.

Resorts World

Over at Resorts World, guests can see a dragon and lion dance on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The resort will also have a special backdrop and photo opportunity in the Conrad lobby that features a red setting with Year Of The Dragon and red lanterns.

The STRAT

The Lohan School of Shaolin is scheduled to perform a traditional lion dance on Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. That will be on The STRAT's casino floor.