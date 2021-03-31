Lowe’s is giving away free basket planter kits for kids

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Once the hidden eggs have all been found and the Easter baskets have been emptied, it’s time to turn your attention to the next holiday: Mother’s Day!

Lowe’s is offering a free kids workshop that will get your child a kit to make a basket planter for someone special. Mom, grandma, an aunt or another mother figure will definitely appreciate this handmade gift.

Registration opens April 10 and reserved kits can be picked up in-store at the customer service desk on Saturday, May 8, or Sunday, May 9. If you don’t pick your kit is up by 8 p.m. on May 9, it may be given to a non-registered customer, so make sure you don’t forget.

You will need to select a location before accessing the sign-up page, so just visit their website and type in your zip code. From there, you’ll be able to see all of the events available at your local Lowe’s, including the basket planter DIY Kids’ Workshop.

If you don’t have a Lowe’s near you, Home Depot has a variety of kits you can buy for your kids to do right now. They usually offer free workshop kits as well, so keep an eye out as it gets closer to Mother’s Day.

You can also buy some DIY flower pot kits online, like this one from Target. It comes with casting mix and a mold so you can make the planter from scratch, plus paint to give it a personal touch.

If you’re looking for other crafts to keep your kids busy in the coming month, Michaels is offering free online classes for kids.

The online classes range from Easter-themed painted rocks to bookmarks, birdfeeders and more. The classes are designed for ages 3 and up, so younger children may need some assistance. While they are free, you will need to buy any necessary supplies.

Will you be picking up some crafts to keep your kids busy this spring?

