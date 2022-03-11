How to get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut for St. Patrick’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by not only bringing back its green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, but also handing it out for free!

On March 16 and 17, simply throw on your favorite green outfit and head to your local Krispy Kreme location for a free green glazed doughnut. The doughnut is not only coated in green icing, but the batter used to make it is also green, making it festive all the way through.

The deal is valid on both days in-shop, via pick-up or drive-thru. There is no other purchase necessary, but you will only get the free doughnut if you’re wearing green.

If one green glazed doughnut isn’t going to be enough, you can also buy them by the dozen to share the fun with co-workers, friends or family. You can even pre-order these limited-edition baked goods on March 13 and 14, then pick them up on March 16 or 17.

Krispy Kreme

If you want more than just a green glazed doughnut, Krispy Kreme has an entire St. Patrick’s Day-themed collection available now for a limited time.

The Pot O’ Gold Collection includes four festive doughnuts that come in a custom St. Patrick’s Day-inspired box: St. Patrick’s Shamrock, Lenny Leprechaun, Luck O’ the Rainbow and Green Iced with Sprinkles.

The St. Patrick’s Shamrock doughnut is filled with Original Kreme, then dipped in white icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend. âThe other three are glazed doughnuts, with Lenny Leprechaun hand-decorated like a cute leprechaun with green and black icing, buttercream and a fondant hat.

The Luck O’ the Rainbow is dipped in green icing and green sprinkles, topped with buttercream and a sugar piece rainbow., while the Green Iced with Sprinkles is dipped in green icing and topped with a St. Patrick’s sprinkle blend.

You can purchase the doughnuts individually or as an End of the Rainbow Dozen, which includes three of each of the special doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme

By the way, if you’re looking to save money on your St. Patrick’s Day menu, check out our tips for doing just that ahead of this fun spring holiday.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.