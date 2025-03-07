Business owners attend immigration town hall for the community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With continued uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump's immigration and deportation policy, local business owners are learning more about immigration and workplace rights.

A "Know Your Rights" town hall was held Thursday to help employers navigate what's ahead.

I met with one business owner who told me being informed means looking out for her employees and her store.

Abel Garcia: How important was this for you?

Alma Gonzalez: Very important because I need to know my rights and their rights if something happened with the raids.

Gonzalez owns Tesoros de México at The Boulevard Mall. She tells me knowing the rules helps her protect her business.

"We have to be more careful about how or who we can hire for our company," said Gonzalez.

An ACLU attorney urged employers to stay informed, have a plan and know their rights. They stressed the need to properly complete and store Form I-9, which requires work authorization.

They also say that ICE agents cannot enter private business areas without a judicial warrant.

Garcia: Why is it so important to know your rights as a business owner here?

Gonzalez: Because I need to know how to protect myself and my employees.

During Thursday's event, I also talked with former insurance agent Tim Schauermann. He says he understands the role of immigrant labor in the economy.

Garcia: How does it make you feel as somebody who is here in this country and witnessing all these changes in immigration policy?

Schauerman: As a business owner that insured hundreds of businesses, I recognize the need for labor. We need to change the policies in this country to allow reasonable immigration for jobs.

Garcia: What was the most important thing that you learned today?

Gonzalez: The most important thing, you have the right to remain silent and call a lawyer.