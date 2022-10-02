He has held the National Weather Association Seal of Approval since 1985. Prior to southern Nevada, he worked in Reno; Madison, WI; Evansville, IN; Jackson, MS and New York City.

Kevin Janison is a 40 year broadcast veteran, who moved to Las Vegas in 1994 and joined the 13 Action News weather team in summer 2022.

Kevin's forecasts have dealt with all the curve balls thrown our way in Southern Nevada: 100 year floods to drought. From 8 inches of snow in Henderson, to 117 degrees at the airport. From spring winds that have gusted over 90 mph in some neighborhoods to rare fog in the desert. There have been small tornadoes, microbursts, hail and late night lightning assaults. Who says Las Vegas' weather is boring?

Kevin has been responsible for building the Neighborhood Weather Network, which placed weather stations and provided curriculum in meteorology in over 100 schools throughout the region.

Each year, Kevin visits approximately 100 schools, giving presentations on weather, being an author along with the importance of reading/literacy, reading and speaking at graduations and DARE culminations. He also volunteers his time to numerous charities and community organizations since coming to Clark County.

Kevin was named National Broadcaster of the Year in 2006 by the National Weather Association. This honor was bestowed based on his on-air work, building and administrating the weather station network and service to the community. It is a very prestigious honor since every TV meteorologist/weathercaster in the country is eligible.

In June 2021, Kevin received his seventh Emmy award from the Southwest Region of the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences. It was his 17th nomination for his on-air work. He has won a "Best Weathercast" award from the Associated Press, "Best On-Air Personality" and six "Best Weathercaster" awards from Las Vegas' Electronic Media Awards, plus several mentions in the Review Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" annual edition.

In 2006, Kevin was named to the Greenspun Media Group's "Most Influential Las Vegans."

In 2003, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce named Kevin, "Humanitarian of the Year." In 2005, he was recognized as a "Citizen of Distinction" by the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1999. In 2012 he was included again in “Distinguished Women and Men in Nevada.”

In May 2007, Kevin's first children's book was published, "Deputy Dorkface; How Stinkville Got Cleaned Up." The book is based on a bedtime story he told his children about a town where nobody takes a bath. It has already gone into its fourth printing and inspired the sequel: "Deputy Dorkface; How Sugaropolis Got Dessert Back" about a town where the kids are too full for dinner but always have room for dessert. “Sugaropolis” was honored as Book of the Year by Creative Child Magazine and the Royal Dragonfly Awards, plus made the “recommended reading” list by the Nevada Young Readers Association. “Deputy Dorkface; How Mannerland Got Its Manners Back” followed, and received the Gold from Children’s Literary Classics. “Deputy Dorkface; How Trutherton got its Honesty Back” is the latest in the series. It has been honored with the Gold from Children’s Literary Classics, and a finalist in the USA Book Awards. He shares the stories plus demonstrates the writing and editing process in schools throughout the year, inspiring future authors.

An avid tennis enthusiast, Kevin is often found on local courts. And... to add a little excitement, looks forward to that week each Spring traveling to the Plains to chase tornadoes. Kevin is married to Terri and has a daughter, Taylor, and son, Colin.