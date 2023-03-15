Jennifer Aniston swears by this $9 body lotion she’s used since she was a teenager

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Jennifer Aniston has let the world in on a skincare secret. Part of how she’s achieved her ageless, good-looking skin is thanks to a drugstore moisturizing staple: Aveeno lotion.

Aniston has been a spokesperson for Aveeno since 2013. However, she shared with InStyle magazine that she’s been using the brand since her teens. If you have sensitive skin, good news: the Aveeno formula is made without fragrance, parabens and dyes. It’s also non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores), has been allergy tested and is gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin daily. As an added bonus it contains prebiotics that help nourish your skin for up to 24 hours.

Lucky for us, it’s sold on Amazon for under $10.

An 18-fluid-ounce bottle of Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion is only $9.16 on amazon. This bottle of Aveeno lotion has more than 43,400 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Several reviewers raved about this lotion being the best, but this one person, in particular, noted how it works immediately without leaving your skin feeling greasy.

“I have tried cheap and expensive lotions of all varieties and this is the only one that worked. All the hand sanitizer during 2020 and forward completely destroyed my hands. I tried everything, even sleeping with bag balm and gloves and nothing worked until I tried this stuff!”

Others commented how quickly it repaired their dry, cracked skin, no matter where on their body they were experiencing problems, and another woman called the Aveeno lotion her “gold standard.”

She said, “I have been using for years on my sensitive skin and nothing soothes it better!”

If this Aveeno lotion isn’t right for you, there are other highly-rated body lotions available on Amazon.

Each 32-fluid-ounce bottle is jam-packed with vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 plus lipids for extra dry skin. It’s crafted to specifically target extra-dry skin to help repair the skin barrier. The $11 fragrance-free formula leaves skin feeling clean and moisturized. Users like how it didn’t make them feel greasy after use. This intensely hydrating formula has more than 8,550 ratings and an average of 4.8 stars. People scored it highly for its moisturizing longevity and found it to be a good value for the money.

The #1 Best Seller on Amazon for body lotions is the CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin. The lotion was designed by dermatologists and uses hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help moisturize dry skin. Its lightweight and fragrance-free formula won the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, and can be used year-round all over the face and body. A 19-ounce bottle sells for $17.45 and has more than 88,000 global ratings and an average of 4.7 stars.

