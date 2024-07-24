Watch Now
JD Vance to make 2 stops in Nevada

The Republican vice presidential nominee will make stops in Henderson and Reno
Stefan Jeremiah / AP
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a press conference, May 13, 2024, in New York.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 24, 2024

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance plans to make two stops in Nevada next week; in Henderson and Reno.

Vance will appear Tuesday, July 30 at Liberty High School in Henderson. He is expected to begin his rally at 1 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Later in the day, Vance will make an appearance in Reno. He will speak at the Reno Sparks Convention Center at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

"The people of Nevada are paying the price for the Democrats’ disastrous policies," a news release from the Trump campaign. "In fact, prices have jumped 22% since the Democrats moved into the White House. This increase of everyday goods is costing the people of Nevada $1,199 more per month."

