Pet of the week: Ziggy

Ziggy is a Pointer &amp; Beagle mix up for adoption at Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Nevada SPCA) in Las Vegas, NV.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Dec 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Ziggy! She's an energetic 11-month-old Pointer and Beagle mix up for adoption at Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Nevada SPCA).

Ziggy is friendly and would be a good fit for any family. She's young and has some training to do, but she would be a perfect hiking partner and seems to get along with most animals.

If you're interested in adopting Ziggy, you are welcome to walk-in to the newest Nevada SPCA facility at 5375 Procyon Street, Suite 108 in Las Vegas. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

