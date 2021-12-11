Pet of the week: Ziggy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Ziggy! She's an energetic 11-month-old Pointer and Beagle mix up for adoption at Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Nevada SPCA).

KTNV Ziggy

Ziggy is friendly and would be a good fit for any family. She's young and has some training to do, but she would be a perfect hiking partner and seems to get along with most animals.

If you're interested in adopting Ziggy, you are welcome to walk-in to the newest Nevada SPCA facility at 5375 Procyon Street, Suite 108 in Las Vegas. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.