LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roxy is a 10-year-old Shepard mix that is looking for her new forever home after her parents passed away.

Hearts Alive Village Roxy

Her rescuers at Hearts Alive Village say Roxy is a sweet girl that would likely do well in a home with kids or other pets. She's frightened by men when she first meets them.

Anyone interested in adopting Roxy can visit her at the Oldies But Goodies Senior Adoption Center and Thrift Store, 1750 S Rainbow Blvd Unit 9.