LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A kitten named Dora the Explorer will soon be ready for a loving home after being found in apartment attic.

Her rescuers at Community Cat Angels are getting her the required medical care before she's ready for adoption.

Community Cat Angels will soon have around 50 kittens ready for adoption. You can find out more about adoptions by messaging the Facebook page or sending an email to communitycatangels@gmail.com.