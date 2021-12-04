Pet of the week: Billy and Bobby

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Billy and Bobby are a senior bonded pair looking for their forever home after being rescued from a hoarding situation.

KTNV Billy

KTNV Bobby

Here's what Billy and Bobby's rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project had to say about them:

Hi I'm Bobby (black & white) and the is my brother from another mother Billy (white). Billy is a Shih Tzu and I’m a Shih Tzu mix of some sort!! We are roughly 11 years old and really would like to stay together. Mainly because Billy is deaf and I help him figure things out. So it really doesn't matter what you call him… he can't hear you ? I call him muppet face! He calls me gremlin !! We came from a very sad and difficult situation and were eventually turned over to rescue. We had our first ever vet visit recently if that gives you an idea. We needed everything done at the vets (from dentals to bloodwork to neuters to mass removals) …so we are super healthy now and ready to start our second chance at the good life with a family that will really love us and take care of us this time. We have never been trained in anyway until now. Let me tell you Billy and I were really scared of outside the first time. Now we love sitting in the morning sun and we are learning all about potty outside/dog doors. We are both super loving and enjoy a good cuddle. I always wait until Billy gets his loving first. But please don't let him get all the snuggle time. We thought stairs were a portal to a horrible place at first. But I figured it out rather quickly. Billy has mastered going down the stairs even though he won't even try going up. Progress!! We are looking for a home where we get lots of love, very little alone time, and some understanding. We are good with other dogs, probably cats as well, but this hasn't really been tested. But we are pretty chill. Mainly couch potatoes but could use some weekly activity such as walks around the neighborhood. But please be careful we get excited and can try to door dash if given the wide open opportunity.

If you're interested in adopting the pair, fill out an adoption application form here.