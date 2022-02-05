Pet of the week: Bart, Lisa & Pumbaa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three's company for this week's Pet of the Week! Meet Bart, Lisa and Pumbaa.

Bart and Lisa are a bonded sibling pair, each about four-years-old. They need to be adopted together, but would fit best in a home with no other dogs or cats. They are sweet with humans and love attention.

Kelsey McFarland Lisa & Bart

Pumbaa is estimated to be between three and four months old. He was posted in a free ad on Craigslist. He needs potty training, gets along well with other dogs, and would fit well in any home.

KTNV Pumbaa

If you're interested in adopting Bart, Lisa, or Pumbaa, you can visit the Pawsitive Difference website and enter an application or email info@pawsitivedifference.org.

