Pet of the week: Bart, Lisa & Pumbaa

Bart, Lisa and Pumbaa are all looking for loving homes. You can adopt them through Pawsitive Difference Pet Adoptions.
Posted at 8:58 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 11:58:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three's company for this week's Pet of the Week! Meet Bart, Lisa and Pumbaa.

Bart and Lisa are a bonded sibling pair, each about four-years-old. They need to be adopted together, but would fit best in a home with no other dogs or cats. They are sweet with humans and love attention.

Lisa & Bart

Pumbaa is estimated to be between three and four months old. He was posted in a free ad on Craigslist. He needs potty training, gets along well with other dogs, and would fit well in any home.

Pumbaa

If you're interested in adopting Bart, Lisa, or Pumbaa, you can visit the Pawsitive Difference website and enter an application or email info@pawsitivedifference.org.

