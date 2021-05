LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 1-year-old Phineas is friendly, energetic, and looking for his forever family!

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions

If you're interested in adopting Phineas or seeing other cats up for adoption right now, visit Homeward Bound Cat Adoption's website.

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is also hosting a Caturday Fun Fest Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.