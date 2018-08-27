Serena Williams responds to catsuit ban by French Open

A catsuit worn by Serena Williams during the French Open has been banned by officials.



French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said that Williams had gone too far with the catsuit and "One must respect the game and players."



Although the ban infuriated many supports of Williams, the 36-year-old tennis superstar is taking it in stride.

RELATED: French Open ban on Serena Williams' catsuit shows tennis just can't get out of its own way



Williams told reporters that the officials have the right to do what they want to do.

