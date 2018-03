UPDATE MARCH 21: Clark County commissioners have unanimously approved plans to move forward with The Bend.

ORIGINAL STORY

Developers are planning a new dining, entertainment and shopping plaza in the southwest.

The Bend is a dining and movie plaza scheduled to open up near Sunset Road and Durango Drive. And according to Vegas Inc., the new plaza will give Downtown Summerlin a run for its money.

Developers are reportedly in talks with several restaurants and Galaxy Theaters as possible occupants.

An opening date has yet to be announced.