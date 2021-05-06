Adoption Mom Honors Birth Mother's Day

This year, Mother’s Day is will be a special holiday, because many have not had the chance to visit their mothers since the beginning of the pandemic. While mother’s day is on Sunday, Loving Heart Adoption Services is reminding families that Birth Mother’s Day is celebrated the day before Mother’s Day.

Adopting a child as well as giving up a child for adoption can be an emotional experience. Loving Hearts provides resources to not only adopting parents and the children, but also the birth mother of the child. The organization offers parenting classes to new parents and resources to the birth parents when going through the planning and placement process to make sure both side of an adoption are comfortable, and more importantly, that the child is being placed in the best home possible.

The Tucker family is a Loving Hearts family who have been together for six years.

“We struggled with infertility for five years trying to become parents,” said Trisha Tucker. “Harper, she was a huge miracle.”

Trisha and Garrett Tucker adopted Harper when she was a newborn. Harper said she loves going to school and playing with her Elsa doll, but her favorite activity is snuggling with her mother before bedtime.

The Tuckers said adoption was not an option they considered until Loving Hearts called asking if they would be interested. Since then, Loving Hearts has guided the Tuckers through the adoption process, and they continue assisting them in any needs the parents or Harper may have.

Now, the Tuckers say that they are looking to adopt again, and they know they will choose to go through Loving Hearts Adoption Services to help their family grow.

The Tuckers thank Harper’s birth mother who they said helped make their family complete, and they wish her a Happy Birth Mother’s Day.

