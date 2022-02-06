Watch
PHOTOS: Lunar New Year celebration at Red Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas

Red Rock hotel-casino celebrated Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger with a celebratory lion dance on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Bringing good fortune and prosperity, the traditional dance began with a blessing and proceeded to roam throughout the property. Check out some pictures from the event here.

LionDance_020522db_003.JPG
LionDance_020522db_017.JPG
LionDance_020522db_018.JPG
LionDance_020522db_001.JPG
LionDance_020522db_002.JPG
LionDance_020522db_012.JPG
LionDance_020522db_013.JPG
LionDance_020522db_014.JPG
LionDance_020522db_015.JPG
LionDance_020522db_016.JPG
LionDance_020522db_008.JPG
LionDance_020522db_009.JPG
LionDance_020522db_010.JPG
LionDance_020522db_011.JPG
LionDance_020522db_005.JPG
LionDance_020522db_007.JPG
LionDance_020522db_004.JPG
