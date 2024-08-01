'He is a violent person': Judge sets bail for man accused of shooting at grocery store security guard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of shooting a grocery store security guard in the face on July 20 appeared in front of Judge Amy JoAnne Chelini for a bail hearing Wednesday morning inside the Regional Justice Center.

Chelini set 36-year-old Miguel Narro's bail at $500,000 and ordered him to be placed on "high-level" house arrest if he makes bail.

"You can’t have a weapon, you are not supposed to have a weapon because you are a felon. No weapons, no guns," Chelini said.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, Narro allegedly shot Alexander Maceo-Sanabria after he tried to stop him and another individual identified as Luis Lopez from stealing groceries from El Marketon near Decatur Blvd.



The report states that Lopez entered the store on Saturday and "filled a shopping cart with various grocery items and passed all points of sale."

When store employees noticed what Lopez was doing, they alerted Maceo-Sanabria who followed the suspect to the parking lot to "intervene," according to the report.

According to the report, as Lopez was loading the "stolen" groceries into the vehicle, he and Sanabria got into a "verbal altercation. "

During the dispute, Narro stepped out of the car, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at the security guard.

Police said the suspect fired multiple rounds with "one bullet striking" Maceo-Sanabria in his chin and "likely lodging in his neck."

The two suspects fled the scene and Maceo-Sanabria was taken to the hospital.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Maceo-Sanabria died on Saturday, July 27. His cause and manner of death are still being evaluated.

"We have a security guard who is just trying to do his job of stopping people from shoplifting. And when he tries to do his job, the defendant points a gun at him and shoots him in the face. I mean, there’s no more violent, no more egregious conduct than that," said prosecutors during the bail hearing.

Narro was arrested the following day inside a home on Madrone Dr., where LVMPD corrections officers were conducting a home compliance check on a separate individual.

Narro is facing multiple charges including attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at/into an occupied structure, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

According to court records, Lopez was recently arrested and also facing multiple charges including burglary of a business, battery with intent to commit mayhem, battery with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

A judge set his bail at $25,000 and ordered him to stay out of trouble, stay away from the El Marketon, and not possess any weapons.

Lopez will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 13.

Meanwhile, Narro is expected to be back in court on August 15.

