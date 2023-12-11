Goldfish enters the potato chip category for the first time

For the first time in its more than 60-year history, the Goldfish brand best known for its cheesy crackers is introducing a brand new snack: potato chips!

Beginning next year, you’ll be able to purchase new baked Goldfish Crisps in three flavors: Sour Cream and Onion, Cheddar and Salt and Vinegar. Don’t worry, though — you’ll still be able to get the snack in cracker form.

The new crisps are slightly bigger than the usual Goldfish and are baked to be airy and crispy like a potato chip instead of a cracker. You can find them at retailers nationwide beginning in January 2024 for around $4.79 per bag. Walmart will have them Dec. 15, if you want to try them a bit earlier.

Pepperidge Farms

While this is the first time Goldfish crackers have been enlarged to be more like a potato chip, Pepperidge Farm has made a bigger version of the cracker before, marketed toward adults.

Goldfish Mega Bites are 50% larger than the typical cracker, but have the same texture and flavor as other Goldfish crackers. They were introduced in early 2022 and are available in stores now.

Pepperidge Farm

Regular-sized Goldfish are available in a variety of regular and flavor-blasted versions, from cheddar cheese to Colors. You can also get extra-special crackers made with hidden veggies, a version flavored like Old Bay seasoning and another made with Frank’s RedHot.

The brand has also experimented with seasonal flavors of the smiley snack, including Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams and new Maple Syrup Grahams to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the holiday film “Elf.”

Pepperidge Farms

Most Goldfish crackers have been geared toward children over the years, but the snack was actually created for adults — so this new venture is just the brand returning to its roots.

First hitting stores in 1962, Goldfish crackers were originally marketed as a bar snack to enjoy alongside cocktails. They didn’t become a popular children’s snack until the 1990s; Goldfish added those iconic smiles in 1997.

Adobe

Do you enjoy Goldfish crackers as an adult?

Goldfish enters the potato chip category for the first time originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

