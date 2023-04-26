Get this storage shed for under $300

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Lawn and garden season is in full bloom! Now is the perfect time to take a look at sheds for sale to keep your mowers, weed whackers and other essential garden tools neat and tidy. Storage sheds can get expensive, though, and that might be an obstacle for many homeowners.

Fortunately, you can find more affordable sheds for sale this season at a number of retailers, including Walmart, Amazon and Home Depot — including one that’s currently $400 off. Here are some of the most cost-effective sheds for sale this spring:

This storage shed is made from galvanized steel, meaning you can store your favorite tools without fear of rust or UV-light exposure. It also comes with a metal floor to keep items off the ground and a sloped roof to allow rain to flow away from the building. Regularly priced at $699.99, it’s now marked down to $299.99.

Walmart reviewer Kathe gave this shed 5 out of 5 stars because “it is sturdy and easy to install.” Many of the other 149 reviewers wrote that the shed is easy to build and a great value for the money.

This storage shed for sale at Amazon also has galvanized steel to prevent exterior rust. The double sliding doors can be secured with a padlock and the shed has integrated vents to allow air circulation. Everything you need to build the shed is included in the box.

For a limited time, there is also a $30 off coupon available directly from Amazon. Just click the checkbox labeled “coupon” on the product page before you add the shed to your cart.

Home Depot has its own metal shed for sale for under $300. The sloped roof can withstand up to 440 pounds of weight and assembly directions are available both in the box and via a QR code for a 3D installation video. Flooring is not included with this shed, so you will want to either build one or pour a concrete slab before purchasing if you want your items off the ground.

Home Depot reviewer David said the shed took about three hours to assemble and is “very good, quality construction.”

Another 6-by-4-foot shed for sale at Lowe’s, this model includes four ventilation slots and a powder-coated exterior to boost weather resistance. The inside has 173 cubic feet of storage to make outdoor organizing easier.

The shed has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Lowes.com. A link to a YouTube video is enclosed with the box to help with assembly, as the instructions seem to be mostly photos according to numerous reviews. But, overall, more than 50% of customers gave this shed a 5-star rating.

