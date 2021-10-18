You can get free photo prints at Walgreens right now

You know those photos you’ve been meaning to have printed? Now is a perfect time. You might even want to get a jump on your custom holiday cards, too.

Walgreens has some hot coupon codes available that you can use to nab free photo prints and get other great deals in the photo department as well. But you have to hurry because they’re only available for a limited time.

Free 5-by-7 Prints

Now through Oct. 19, you can get two 5-by-7-inch photo prints free when you order them on the Walgreens Photo website and use the promo code FALL5X7 at checkout.

And while you could have them shipped to you for a fee, you can pick them up in the photo department of your nearest Walgreens store for no charge. Bonus: most locations offer same-day pickup.

50% Off Everything Photo

If you will be stopping by Walgreens, anyway, why not get some gift shopping, holiday cards or home decor items and save some serious cash while you are at it?

Use the promo code SAVEALL at checkout, and now through Oct. 23, you’ll get 50% off everything photo. This includes prints of all sizes, acrylic photo blocks, TilePix (unique frames with a magnetic hanging system) and photo-printed tote bags and apparel, including face masks, T-shirts and more.

Other Walgreens Photo Department Discounts

Want more? You’ve got it. The following promo codes are currently available to use at Walgreens.com/Photo online.

Use code NEWDOC30 to receive 30% off a document printing order, such as presentations or manuals, of at least $20.

Use code BIGCARDS60 to receive 60% off all photo cards and premium stationery, which could make those custom family holiday cards a bargain.

Use code SIXTYFLOAT to receive 60% off canvas prints and custom floating frames.

Use code BIGMETAL65 to receive 65% off custom metal panels with same-day pickup available.

Use code SPOOKYSIXTY to receive 60% off wood panels and wood hanger board prints with same-day pickup available.

You can use these codes at Walgreens.com/Photo or through the Walgreens mobile app, but they are not valid in-store. You must enter them at the time of online or mobile checkout to apply the discount. All offers expire at 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 23, 2021.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.