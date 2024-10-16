RennerVation Foundation offering free concert tickets to public servants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner is hosting several events this weekend for a good cause.

A charity poker tournament, golf tournament, and concert are raising money for the RennerVation Foundation, which helps foster kids and at-risk youth in Nevada.

Foundation officials are also giving back to the community they serve by offering free concert tickets to public servants.

Public servants include any local, state, or federal government employees of a government organization. Some examples include firefighters, police officers, public health officials, and teachers.

The concert lineup includes:



Gavin Rossdale from Bush

Robin Thicke

Robin Zander from Cheap Trick

Rob Base

Richard Page

Skip Martin

The Scarlet Opera

Electric Avenue

There are a limited number of tickets and you do need to register in advance.

You can RSVP by using the URL code above or by visiting the RennerVation Foundation website by clicking here.

Event organizers say tickets are available on a first come, first served basis and they expect they will have a waitlist soon due to the incredible response from the community.

However, they want to provide as many tickets as they can.