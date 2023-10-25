Elf on the Shelf accessories on clearance as low as $8

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Watch out! The Elf on the Shelf will soon return to houses all over the world to keep an eye on children for Santa. This magical little guy has become a popular part of holiday traditions for years now, much to some parents’ frustration and dismay.

If your family’s elf needs a little extra flair this year, then hurry over to Walmart.com for a big clearance sale on select Elf on the Shelf products. Supplies are limited on these items, and they’re selling out fast. Here are a few of our top pics to get your Elf even more fancy for this year’s visit.

$8.21 (was $17.99) at Walmart.com

Santa has his reindeer-led sleigh. Why shouldn’t the Elf have his own scooter?

The Elf on the Shelf Stand-n-Scoot Elf Scooter is a fun way for this busy helper to get around the house. For a limited time, this accessory is marked down nearly $10 to only $8.21. You’ll save 54% off the regular retail price of $17.99.

In addition to the scooter, this package comes with a helmet and scarf to keep your elf safe and looking stylish.

Note: Elf doll is not included with this purchase.

$8.21 (was $10.95) at Walmart.com

Your family loves cozy pajamas and slippers for Christmas. Now, your elf can join in with the rest of the gang with his own sleepwear set!

The Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Cozy Robe and Slippers is only $8.21 for a limited time. You’ll save $2.74 on this cute PJ set for the smallest member of your household this holiday season.

$8.98 (was $11.97) at Walmart.com

This year, have your Elf on the Shelf arrive like an action-movie hero by parachuting into your home for the season! When you buy Scout Elves at Play Glide-and-Go, your elf gets a parachute, harness and landing pad announcing his return!

The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves at Play Glide-and-Go kit is marked down to $8.98 during the clearance sale. You’ll save $2.99 off the regular $11.97 price.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.