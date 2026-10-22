Driver charged after 15-year-old girl on e-scooter dies after collision in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A driver has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after a 15-year-old girl riding an electric scooter died following a collision with a vehicle in Henderson last week, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police said Michael Stanton, 64, is also charged with failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian and overtaking a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk in the Oct. 21 crash on Racetrack Road near Blue Lantern Drive.

According to police, the girl was riding a legal e-scooter from Saguaro Park Trail across Racetrack Road in a marked crosswalk around 3:08 p.m. Police said vehicles in the adjacent lane slowed or stopped at the crosswalk so the girl could cross.

Police said Stanton approached the vehicles from behind, passed them and drove through the marked crosswalk without stopping, hitting the girl. Impairment and speed were not factors in the crash, according to HPD, adding that Stanton remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The girl was transported to the hospital, where she died on Saturday, police said.