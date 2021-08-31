Child literacy key to academic success for children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shaping the future of our kids through reading. It is an important part of a child’s development. These picture books filled with children’s classics provide the building blocks for learning.

“Reading is the basis of everything. You can’t do math problems without knowing how to read. You can’t do anything else. It’s the basics.”

Basics Lisa Hobighorst from Spread the Word Nevada wants to continue giving. She says reading plays a huge role in academic success.

“Statistically, we know that kids that aren’t reading at grade level have a better chance at dropping out of high school and going down a bad path we don’t want them going down,” she said.

RELATED STORY: 13 Action News hosting 'If You Give A Child A Book' drive textathon

Hobighorst says Nevada has struggled with child literacy with about 70 percent of fourth-graders in the state not proficient at reading. That’s an improvement more than ten years ago when it was about 75 percent. She says financial constraints can set back families where putting food on the table is prioritized over reading. Hobighorst wants to change that.

“You got to feed the body, but you have to feed the mind and that’s what these children are starving for. If we don’t do that, if we don’t break that cycle, it’s just going to continue,” she said.

Her organization distributed more than 6 million books over 20 years and has given about 60 thousand each month. Volunteers also read to young kids to help them improve.

“We in that program alone, the children that we serve, will gain one to two grade levels just by having a mentor come in once a week for a half-hour for the whole year,” she said.

Hobighorst says if a parent wants to help their child get started, ask them what they like.

“If you have a reluctant reader. You always want things that are of high interest. Captain Underpants or Magic Tree House, those kinds of fun stories,” she said.

Spread the Word Nevada is always welcoming donations of books for kids from Pre-K to 5th grade. Details can be found here.