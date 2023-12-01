Dead longhorn shows up on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn

Members of the FarmHouse fraternity at Oklahoma State University woke up to a shocking sight Friday morning: On the fraternity's lawn lay a dead longhorn.

The animal's stomach was cut up the middle, and the animal was marked with a vulgar branding aimed at the fraternity. The incident could be a prank between fraternities, or it could be in reference to the Big 12 Championship game between the University of Texas and OSU on Saturday.

Scripps News Tulsa spoke with the Stillwater Police Department as they investigated the crime. A spokesman with SPD said a caller reported the dead cow around 6:39 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers are investigating the case as possible animal cruelty, which is a felony, and improper disposal of a dead animal. SPD's spokesman said due to the unusual nature of the case, details like where and how the cow was killed will impact how the crime is handled.

OSU released this statement about the incident:

"Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation."

"Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation."

They're asking anyone with information to call the Stillwater police tip line at 405-533-8477.

This story was originally published by Jennifer Maupin and Matthew Hubbard at Scripps News Tulsa.

