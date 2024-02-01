Las Vegas man gets prison time, convicted on federal fraud charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to spend over two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges.

According to the Justice Department, 36-year-old Shavonte Hill fraudulently obtained more than $42,000 in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications that the Small Business Administration granted during the pandemic.

Court documents state that in June 2020, Hill submitted applications on behalf of businesses that didn't exist and that contained false information. Prosecutors said Hill also provided fraudulent documents to support the fake applications.

In November 2023, Hill pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to spend two years and six months in prison. After he is released, he will then be under supervised release for three years.

In addition to prison time, Hill has also been ordered to pay $42,082, or the total amount he fraudulently obtained from the SBA, in restitution.