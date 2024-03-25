Driver arrested, three victims identified in fatal Laughlin Highway crash

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities have released further details regarding a Saturday fatal crash on Laughlin Highway that killed three people.

The wreck happened around 2:38 p.m. on State Route 163, according to Las Vegas police.

Three people killed in crash Laughlin Highway, east of U.S. 95

The initial investigation shows that a semi-truck was traveling west on Laughlin Highway, and a group of motorcyclists were traveling east, according to officials. Authorities say the semi-truck crossed the center median and into the path of the motorcycles, causing a wreck.

Two riders and one passenger died in the crash. They are identified as 44-year-old Jeremy George Gebo, 22-year-old Owen Merrell Hart, and 21-year-old Athena Faye Taylor. The three victims were from Saint George, Utah, and died from blunt force trauma.

The driver of the semi-truck, 29-year-old Claude Rafiki of Grand Rapids, Mich., was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

The wreck is still under investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

This is a developing story and we will update it as new details are made available.

