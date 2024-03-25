Driver arrested, three victims identified in fatal Laughlin Highway crash

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities have released further details regarding a Saturday fatal crash on Laughlin Highway that killed three people.
The wreck happened around 2:38 p.m. on State Route 163, according to Las Vegas police.
Three people killed in crash Laughlin Highway, east of U.S. 95
The initial investigation shows that a semi-truck was traveling west on Laughlin Highway, and a group of motorcyclists were traveling east, according to officials. Authorities say the semi-truck crossed the center median and into the path of the motorcycles, causing a wreck.
Two riders and one passenger died in the crash. They are identified as 44-year-old Jeremy George Gebo, 22-year-old Owen Merrell Hart, and 21-year-old Athena Faye Taylor. The three victims were from Saint George, Utah, and died from blunt force trauma.
The driver of the semi-truck, 29-year-old Claude Rafiki of Grand Rapids, Mich., was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.
The wreck is still under investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story and we will update it as new details are made available.