We’ll stay windy through this evening. Mostly cloudy and not as windy overnight with temperatures in the 50s. A chilly, wet and breezy Easter Weekend as a weather system moves through. Widespread rain on Saturday, then turning showery on Sunday with a slight chance of t-storms. Spotty showers into early Monday. Highs only in the 50s and low 60s. Dry next week with temperatures in the 70s by midweek.

