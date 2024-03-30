We’ll stay windy through this evening. Mostly cloudy and not as windy overnight with temperatures in the 50s. A chilly, wet and breezy Easter Weekend as a weather system moves through. Widespread rain on Saturday, then turning showery on Sunday with a slight chance of t-storms. Spotty showers into early Monday. Highs only in the 50s and low 60s. Dry next week with temperatures in the 70s by midweek.
Chilly, Wet and Breezy Easter Weekend
Posted at 7:52 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 22:52:07-04
