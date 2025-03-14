Breezy, Cold with a Chance of Showers on Friday

Light rain around through late evening. Dry conditions tonight as the weather system moves off to the east. Cold start on Friday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We're tracking another system moving in Friday afternoon. Chance of rain showers and snow in the moutains. Highs will only reach into the mid 50s, gusts around 25 mph. Milder temperatures return this weekend with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Chance of rain early next week.

Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday 11pm. Snow: 8-15" above 7000'