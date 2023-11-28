Best Dog Christmas Presents 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dogs are a part of the family, so it makes sense that you want to include them in Christmas traditions by featuring them front and center in your holiday photos and, of course, by stuffing a stocking with their favorite toys and treats (and maybe even a dog Christmas sweater). The holiday season is an opportunity to spoil your pets, and you can find the best dog Christmas presents online.

According to a survey from Chewy, 94% of pet owners shop for their furry friends during the holiday season. Plus, nearly nine in 10 pet owners will hang stockings for their animals, and one in three bake treats for their pets. Clearly, December is a time to spoil all the good fluffy boys and girls on Santa’s nice list!

While you shop for the best dog Christmas present for your own pup, you may also have some other dogs in your extended family or circle of friends that you’d like to buy gifts for this holiday season. When you’re shopping for a pup, keep their play style in mind. Are they aggressive chewers who need extra-durable bones? Do they prefer tasty treats over toys? Do they go nuts over a squeaker?

From adorable dog squeaky toys to chicken-flavored dog treats to a heated dog bed, here’s a round-up of the best dog Christmas presents for the 2023 holiday season.

Chewy

$40.95 (was $71.99) at Chewy

If you’ve got a dog that loves curling up near the fireplace or is always seeking out the sunny spots for a nap, gift them with a heated blanket pad so they can enjoy comfy, cozy snoozes throughout the winter. This K&H pet bed warmer, which comes in sizes small to “giant,” can be inserted into your dog’s bed, and it heats up to about 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the temperature in your home. The bed turns on when your dog plops down on it and shuts off as soon as he gets up.

$20.99 at Chewy

For the dapper dogs who are front and center of holiday photos, this festive red collar with a bow is a fashionable accessory for the season. The bow tie is removable, should your dog prefer the collar for everyday wear beyond the holiday season.

MORE: Dog harness vs collar: the pros and cons of each

$21.89 (was $29.99) at Chewy

The “it” toy for dogs this year is the Tree Tugger. You can attach your dog’s favorite tennis ball to the rope tug, toss it over a tree, and the toy mimics a game of tug of war — except your dog can play by himself. It’s ideal for when you need to step away from a game of fetch, but want to keep your dog entertained.

Amazon

$17 at Amazon

In addition to brushing your dog’s teeth and getting her teeth cleanings, giving your pup dental treats can be a part of keeping her teeth free of plaque and tartar build-up. These Greenies Fresh Natural Dental Dog Treats are tasty, easily digestible treats your dog will enjoy. These dental treats come with an additional benefit: fresher breath, which makes them a gift for the dog’s owner, too.

$4.48 (was $6.99) at Chewy

For the food-motivated pups, these soft Santa Snacks treats from The Blue Buffalo Co. are made with chicken and brown rice, and they make great stocking stuffers to sniff out on Christmas morning. The limited-edition treats come in festive shapes like snowmen, stars, and evergreen trees.

$9.99 (was $11.99) at Chewy

Super chewers meet their match with this toy from Kong, a brand that’s known for making durable dog toys. The floppy knots dog toy has multiple knots, not a lot of fluff (read: less clean up should your dog chew through it) and various textures. There’s a squeaker stuffed inside to keep your dog engaged.

Pet Holiday/Petsmart

$16.99 at PetSmart

Let the countdown to Christmas begin! Spoil your friend all December long with a Merry & Bright advent calendar that’s made just for dogs. This pack comes with 25 festive dog cookies decorated to look like elves, snowmen, snowflakes, Christmas trees. Save the large reindeer treat for Christmas day.

MORE: Celebrate the holidays with your cats and dogs with a pet advent calendar

$10.42 at Chewy

Combine treat time and playtime with this food puzzle. Fill the “flying saucer” rubber treat dispenser with your pup’s favorite treats and then let her gnaw and paw at it until the treats shake loose. If you’ve got an energetic pet, these types of mentally stimulating food puzzles are sure to tire her out.

$10.95 (was $16.99) at Chewy

Daylight Savings throws dogs off, too. (Anyone else’s pet demanding dinner just as the sun is setting?) But when it gets dark so early in the winter months, it also tends to shorten play time. These Chuckit! glow-in-the-dark balls, though, mean games of backyard fetch can go on into the evening.

Frisco/Chewy

$15.99 at Chewy

You and your family might opt for matching Christmas pajamas, so why not buy some for your dog? These adorable red flannel dog pajamas comes in sizes extra small to extra large and will keep your pup warm on snowy winter walks.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.