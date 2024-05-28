Ancient Chinese practice of feng shui thrives in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we explore an ancient Chinese practice that is helping local businesses find harmony.

"Being in our culture, everything is taught to your children. So you kind of absorb everything that she's been teaching you throughout my whole life. Like, I will never buy anything with the number four," said Penny Chutima, co-owner of Lotus of Siam restaurants.

Chutima knows a thing or two about feng shui, a practice passed down from generation to generation.

“It starts from the moment that you enter the building. So that’s like, your flow of energy. Okay?”

Originally from China, feng shui aims to harmonize energy with the environment.

"In the feng shui culture, you attract what's around you," Chutima explained.

Chutima and her mother have leaned heavily on feng shui when opening each Lotus of Siam location.

"From starting every business, it has always been implanted. So it's always been a part of the business even until now. For us, we don't just start it, then leave it. It's always a start and we continue everything with it."

From wall colors to decorations and even menus, everything is crafted in a specific way with the expertise of her mother to stabilize energy.

“They’ll say to me, ‘Okay. This location is not good.’ and I’ll be like, ‘Okay. Fine. Great,’ even though, for me, I thought it was perfect. I always have to have someone tell me.”

Feng shui advisors, like Chutima's mother, create a plan for those practicing the tradition to use in their day-to-day life.

Peter Lung, owner of World of Feng Shui, is also a consultant in the valley and has advised numerous businesses, including some of the biggest resorts on the Strip. He says the feng shui guidance he provides will only "work" if someone puts in the effort.

“if you have someone to do feng shui for you, it’s not guaranteed that things will be good but it helps you one-third,” Lung explained.

While it's not guaranteed, Chutima says it's something she will do forever.

"For me, it's a way of life. What's the harm? It may actually benefit you in more ways than it harms you."