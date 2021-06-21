Amazon Prime Day: Other stores are having big sales, too

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has officially begun and just like in previous years, other retailers are also having sales to compete with Amazon.

For the past several years, retailers have launched sales around Amazon’s annual sale. Unlike with Prime Day, there’s no membership fee required to shop these discounts.

Even if you do have an Amazon Prime membership, it’s not a bad idea to shop around during the Prime Day event to see if another retailer actually has a better deal on what you’re looking for.

(Meanwhile, if you want to shop on Amazon, here are some of best kitchen, home, fitness and toy deals we’ve found today.)

Other Retailers With Sales During Prime Day

Walmart

Walmart’s Deals for Days event has been going on for a few days and will end on June 23. A Walmart representative tells Don’t Waste Your Money that customers will find Black Friday-like savings from not only Walmart, but also its Marketplace sellers. There are online-only deals, plus in-store-only savings on everything from home and toys to beauty, fashion and more.

Some of the deals you will find include:

iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot – $299 (regularly $599)

Hisense 40-inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV – $178 (regularly $228)

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook with 4GB RAM – $169 (regularly $219)

XM30 Robot Sweeper Smart Vacuum Cleaner – $48.99 (regularly $93.59)

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is also offering deals through June 22. Their Wow Deals event has savings across home, toys, beauty and apparel for the entire family, available in stores and online.

New deals will be added each day from a variety of brands including Nike, Under Armour and Adidas. Look for Food Network cookware, Google Nest and more.

Just some of the deals you’ll find at Kohl’s include:

Shark Ion Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum at $199.99 (regularly $299.99) or the Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum at $199.99 (regularly $279.99) and you’ll earn $40 Kohl’s Cash

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell – $149.99 (regularly $229.99), and you’ll earn $30 Kohl’s Cash

Cuisinart 12-piece Ceramic Cookware Set – $139.99 (regularly $249.99)

Best Buy

Best Buy’s “The Bigger Savings Event” has deals on TVs, computers, tablets, video games, smartphones, headphones, major and small appliances and more.

Some of the deals you will find now through June 22 include:

5K Hero9 GoPro Action Camera – $399.99 (regularly $449.99)

LG’s 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System – $149.99 (regularly $279.99)

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – $249.99 (regularly $349.99)

Frigidaire 4.5 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge with Top Freezer – $189 (regularly $299.99)

Microsoft

While you can find deals on laptops and other electronics at a variety of retailers right now, Microsoft is having its own sale as well. All deals can be found on Microsoft’s website, so you can shop even if you don’t have a Microsoft store near you. Shipping and returns are free.

Some of the deals you’ll find include:

Save up to $150 onâ¯ select Surface Laptop Gos, including the Platinum Intel Core i5.

Save up toâ¯50% on select Razerâ¯accessories, including the Razer Krakenâ¯Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Headset for $49.99 and the Razerâ¯Kraken Ultimate Wired Gaming Headset, now priced at $69.99.

Save up to 70% on select audio accessories, including the JBL Reflect Mini 2 for $29.95 and the Soundstream H2GO Portable Speaker, now just $19.99.

Joann

If you’re into DIY crafts or looking for storage or home decor, Joann’s Primo Days Doorbusters event is running June 21-23, ending one day after Amazon Prime Day.

Along with deals in a variety of categories, you can also save 25% off your total purchase for pick-up, in-store or curbside, plus free shipping.

Online deals include:

Up to 50% off the Honey Can Do department, which includes home storage and organization

50% off all home décor fabric and up to 60% off Sunbrella Outdoor Fabrics

60% off their entire stock of yarn

70% off all Cricut machines

70% off all strung beads in the jewelry-making department

Joann

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors is having an online-only sale now through June 25 that includes a handful of deals, plus instant cash off your purchase when you sign up for an account. Creating an account will get you $10 off any $50 purchase or $20 off a purchase of $100 or more.

You’ll also find a variety of other deals, including:

30% off PoolCandy floats, like this ride-on noodle, T-Rex tube or rainbow sun chair

Up to 40% off swimwear, including this Speedo women’s one-piece swimsuit and this Nike men’s hydroguard T-shirt

Sandals and flip flops starting at $6.97

Whole Foods

While Whole Foods’ sale is technically an extension of Amazon’s Prime Day — since the grocer is owned by Amazon — and you will need a Prime Membership to get them, there are still a few deals worth noting.

Amazon has continued to roll out Prime member discounts to Whole Foods since buying the grocery chain in 2017. Prime Day 2021 is no different, with special in-store pricing for Prime Members, like Bubbies single-serve mochi (buy one, get one free), beef rib steaks for $11.99 per pound, Chilean sea bass at 25% off and reusable water bottles for 30% off.

A Whole Foods representative tells Don’t Waste Your Money that you’ll also find new, exclusive goodies like 25% off Whole Foods’ Summer Sunset Pie, $10 for an Heirloom Caprese Pizza (regularly $16.50) and their Butterfly Berry Lemonade for just $1 at select in-store coffee bars.

Target

The retail giant’s biggest sale of the summer, Target’s Deal Days, lasts for three days, offering one more day of deals than Amazon’s big event. It ends the same day, on June 22.

You’ll find discounts on hundreds of thousands of items such as electronics, essentials, home goods, toys, beauty and more, plus special limited-time deals and even discounts on food and beverage items.

Some of the best deals happening now include:

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum – $249.99 (regularly $379.99)

LG 70″ 4kUHD Smart TV – $629.99 (regularly $849.99)

58″ Modern Faux Bookmatch Buffet White – $164.99 (regularly $329.99)

What are you hoping to save some cash on during these sales?

