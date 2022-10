LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The fight against hate starts here.

Join 13 Action News for the Anti-Defamation League's annual Walk Against Hate to support equality, diversity, and inclusion.



When: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. Where: Las Vegas Ballpark

Bring your friends and neighbors and put your best foot forward in stopping hate in Southern Nevada.

Click here for more details or to register.